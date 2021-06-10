United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 87,294 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $89,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $201.06 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.59 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $175.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

