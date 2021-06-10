United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.
Shares of UNFI opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.28. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.
Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.