United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

Shares of UNFI opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.28. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $598,655.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 269,423 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,213 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

