United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.
UNFI opened at $34.26 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.
