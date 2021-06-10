United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Posts Earnings Results

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of UNFI opened at $34.26 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

In other news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 269,423 shares of company stock worth $10,234,213 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.