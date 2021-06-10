UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Erste Group

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) was upgraded by research analysts at Erste Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UNCRY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get UniCredit alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $6.46 on Thursday. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.