UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €12.25 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €12.40 ($14.59) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. UniCredit presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.13 ($13.09).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a twelve month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a twelve month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.