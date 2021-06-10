UNICORN Token (UNI) Achieves Market Cap of $175,440.23

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 9th. Over the last week, UNICORN Token has traded up 108.4% against the US dollar. One UNICORN Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $175,440.23 and $42.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00066606 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000612 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001714 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

