UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Barclays

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PATH. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an in-line rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. UiPath presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.64. UiPath has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07.

In other news, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $85,549,688.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496 over the last 90 days.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

