UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 708,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $127,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF opened at $191.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.79. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.92 and a fifty-two week high of $192.42.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

