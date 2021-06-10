UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,274,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,063 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.64% of Warner Music Group worth $112,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,381 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,624,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,349,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,242,000 after buying an additional 598,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,370,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,019,000 after buying an additional 570,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.17.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMG shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.19.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

