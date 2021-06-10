UBS Group AG Has $103.85 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,030,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,374 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $103,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 38,782 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS stock opened at $109.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.02. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $56.49 and a 1-year high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.