UBS Group AG Decreases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 952,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 307,286 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.28% of Eversource Energy worth $82,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ES. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

Shares of ES opened at $82.56 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.29.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

