Ubiq (UBQ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $40,889.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Ubiq has a total market cap of $11.42 million and approximately $40,889.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,872.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.88 or 0.06753845 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $620.26 or 0.01637740 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.74 or 0.00448180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00158234 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $275.31 or 0.00726930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.83 or 0.00448421 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.86 or 0.00374557 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

