Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Raised to $525.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $505.00 to $525.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.00.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

TYL stock opened at $416.31 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $479.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.40 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $419.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $4,083,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,399,159.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,935 shares of company stock worth $11,130,300. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.