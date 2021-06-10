TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.40

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.40 and last traded at $42.32, with a volume of 16127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

In other news, CFO Patrick Dillon bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen C. Francis purchased 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

