TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stock Price Down 5.4% on Insider Selling

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) fell 5.4% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $102.72 and last traded at $102.88. 5,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 157,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.81.

Specifically, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $649,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTEC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen lowered shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.97.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TTEC by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TTEC by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

