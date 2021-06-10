TrustSwap (SWAP) Trading 15.7% Lower This Week

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $89.38 million and $2.09 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00063665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00023720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.56 or 0.00845097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00089326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.73 or 0.08492291 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,804 coins and its circulating supply is 88,645,406 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

