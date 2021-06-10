TRON (TRX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.29 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $5.37 billion and $1.29 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001081 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000641 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002116 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

