Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Raised to C$15.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TCN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.32.

TSE TCN opened at C$13.32 on Wednesday. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$8.42 and a 12 month high of C$13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.10.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 1.0392151 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,473,575. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,233 shares of company stock worth $2,564,029.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

