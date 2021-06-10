Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target Increased to C$0.35 by Analysts at Raymond James

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TREVF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from $0.25 to $0.20 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.25.

Shares of TREVF stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Trevali Mining has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $159.07 million and a PE ratio of -2.48.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

