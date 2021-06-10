Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TCLAF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

TCLAF stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.97. 3,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.