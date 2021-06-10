Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 19 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Equinix by 110.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 80.4% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,142,000 after purchasing an additional 28,302 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Equinix by 8.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $810.01 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a PE ratio of 177.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $721.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $832.06.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

