Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 112 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,158 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $206,406,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $177,079.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,782,860.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,970 shares of company stock worth $42,875,961. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $236.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $218.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $171.27 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

