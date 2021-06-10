Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FALN. Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

FALN stock opened at $29.62 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $29.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

