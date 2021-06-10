Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 551.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,455 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,649,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,438,000 after acquiring an additional 710,570 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 77,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCT shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $2,146,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,478,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $624,487.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 261,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,943,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 186,765 shares of company stock valued at $7,953,907 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $38.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.73. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

