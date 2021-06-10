Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,742 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $200,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 50,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,090 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.06.

TGT opened at $231.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $114.81 and a 12 month high of $236.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

