TransAlta (TSE:TA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$11.70. TransAlta shares last traded at C$11.67, with a volume of 491,957 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.63.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$642.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.00%.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 168,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$1,848,699.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,687 shares in the company, valued at C$576,922.65.

TransAlta Company Profile (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

