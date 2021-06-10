Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on TNLIF shares. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNLIF opened at $4.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31. Trainline has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

