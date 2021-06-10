Traders Purchase Large Volume of Heat Biologics Call Options (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 18,520 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,809% compared to the typical daily volume of 970 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on HTBX. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

HTBX traded up $2.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.60. 33,241,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,726. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67. Heat Biologics has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,055.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%. On average, analysts predict that Heat Biologics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $205,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,206.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 3,083.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 28,090 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $754,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $6,888,000. 10.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

