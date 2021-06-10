Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 15,812 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 624% compared to the average volume of 2,184 call options.

CCI traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $199.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.