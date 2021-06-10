TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) Raises Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.49. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a PE ratio of -28.75, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. TotalEnergies had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.
