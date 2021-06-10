TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) Raises Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TOT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.49. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a PE ratio of -28.75, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. TotalEnergies had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TOT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

