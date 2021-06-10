Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $12,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,205,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 514,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,261,000 after purchasing an additional 58,615 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $168.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.06 and a 52-week high of $169.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $961,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,886,230.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,415,840 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

