Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 9,881 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,881 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $12,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,337 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,778,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,161,000 after purchasing an additional 68,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,737,000 after purchasing an additional 159,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $179,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $249.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.45. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.57 and a twelve month high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

