Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 46,499 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,499 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $13,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after acquiring an additional 913,437 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,442,000 after acquiring an additional 169,122 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,683 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,123,000 after buying an additional 121,840 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,644,000 after buying an additional 993,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $77.40 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $81.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

