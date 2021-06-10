Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Teradyne worth $12,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 581.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $124.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

