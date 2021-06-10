Toronto Dominion Bank Has $14.88 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,599 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $14,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $485,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,358 shares of company stock valued at $21,229,515 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.79.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $114.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.23 and a 52-week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

