Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,912 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $15,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.18.

MCK opened at $190.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $139.76 and a twelve month high of $204.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,060 shares of company stock worth $3,752,010. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

