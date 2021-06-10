TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 468,205 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 45.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 562,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 468,205 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $47,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,054. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

CLH opened at $94.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.65. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $96.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.74.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

