TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 183,210 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 183,210 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.45% of ExlService worth $43,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 506,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,623,000 after purchasing an additional 46,070 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in ExlService by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,941,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in ExlService by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in ExlService by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 89,688 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $2,079,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,375,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $86,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,239 shares of company stock worth $8,139,158. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $104.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.13. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $104.79.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

