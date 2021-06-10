TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 14,398 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,398 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $49,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,053,000 after purchasing an additional 182,088 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,996,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,875,000 after acquiring an additional 977,858 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,229,000 after acquiring an additional 34,709 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 900,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,934,000 after acquiring an additional 54,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,327,000 after acquiring an additional 31,385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTCT opened at $41.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.70. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.47.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The company had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.08.

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

