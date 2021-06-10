TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,207,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,300 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.26% of The Simply Good Foods worth $36,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311,416 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,122,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,542,000 after purchasing an additional 159,371 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,665,000 after buying an additional 798,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after buying an additional 648,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $32,724,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMPL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $35.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

