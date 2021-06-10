TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 374,503 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.05% of Rexnord worth $58,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 653,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,808,000 after buying an additional 71,126 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after buying an additional 23,299 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 26,106 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

In other Rexnord news, insider Craig Wehr sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $199,810.38. Also, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $804,706.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,242.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $51.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.87. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

