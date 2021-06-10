TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,808,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,150 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $56,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Vonage by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vonage by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Vonage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VG stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -110.00, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

VG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

