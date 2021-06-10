TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 422,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 529,200 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $40,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. YCG LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. YCG LLC now owns 264,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,314,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in The Progressive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 42,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Progressive by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 78,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after buying an additional 38,249 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 166,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.31.

PGR opened at $94.82 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.08. The company has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

