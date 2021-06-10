TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 845,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $53,827,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 11,319.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 73,575 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 26,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 78.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,140 shares of company stock valued at $989,181. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $64.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.82.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

VOYA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.77.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

