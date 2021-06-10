TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 300,150 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,808,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,150 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $56,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,739,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vonage by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,873 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Vonage during the 1st quarter worth $10,068,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new position in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth $8,628,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth $8,240,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of VG stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.68.
VG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.
About Vonage
Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.
