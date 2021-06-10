TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 300,150 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,808,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,150 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $56,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,739,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vonage by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,873 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Vonage during the 1st quarter worth $10,068,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new position in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth $8,628,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vonage during the 4th quarter worth $8,240,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VG stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.68.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

VG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

