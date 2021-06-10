THETA (THETA) Price Hits $8.99 on Major Exchanges

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 10th. THETA has a total market capitalization of $8.99 billion and approximately $466.40 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.99 or 0.00023776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THETA has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00064892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.71 or 0.00866903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00047766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.61 or 0.08535573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00088109 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

