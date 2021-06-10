The Williams Companies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 99,495 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,868% compared to the average daily volume of 3,352 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 26.1% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 38.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of WMB opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50. The Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

