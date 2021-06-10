The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Lessened by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,871 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 68,960 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.4% of Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $104,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $176.14. 114,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,323,522. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $320.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

