The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the quarter. The Southern comprises about 1.1% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $247,302,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after buying an additional 3,154,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after buying an additional 1,958,409 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 18,481.8% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after buying an additional 1,382,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Southern by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.76. 34,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,002,333. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.42. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,256,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

